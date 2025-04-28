Clearfield boy, 7, drives parents’ car to Ogden with younger sister as passenger

OGDEN, Utah, April 27, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 7-year-old boy took his parents’ car and his younger sister on a ride through several jurisdictions before the car was disabled by hitting a parking strip in Ogden.

The incident was reported at about 8 a.m. Sunday, an Ogden City Police news release says.

“Police received a report of a reckless driver near 21st Street and Wall Avenue,” the release says.

“The caller reported that the vehicle was unable to maintain its lane and expressed concern that the driver appeared to be a young child.”

Police later learned that the incident originated in Clearfield, “where a 7-year-old boy had taken a family vehicle without parental knowledge. The vehicle traveled through multiple jurisdictions before Ogden Police received the reckless driving complaint.

“Upon locating the vehicle, Ogden officers attempted a traffic stop. The driver did not yield. Given the totality of circumstances, including the suspected age of the driver and the heightened risk to public safety, officers deactivated their emergency equipment and chose not to pursue.”

Officers later located the vehicle disabled near 40th Street, where it had struck a parking strip, the release says.

“The driver, a 7-year-old boy, was found nearby with his younger sister. Both children were unharmed, evaluated by medical personnel as a precaution, and safely reunited with their guardians at the police station.

“Due to the driver’s age, no charges are being pursued and the identities of the individuals involved will not be released,” the OCPD statement says.

“No further details are being released at this time,” it said, adding Clearfield police would handle any investigation moving forward.”