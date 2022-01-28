Clearfield City celebrates 100 years with new logo, special events

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Jan. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Clearfield is celebrating its 100th birthday this year, and the city is showing off its new centennial logo, designed with help from two Clearfield students.

The Clearfield Police Department also created a new badge and patch in honor of 100 years of service, says a news release from the city.

“All designs highlight the centennial year theme, ‘Pride in our past, eyes to the future,'” the release says.

The city’s centennial logo was created with help from two Clearfield High School students who both submitted artwork in the city’s centennial logo contest. The design is a combination of their submissions.

The police department designed the new badge and patch, which “pay homage to past and current uniforms worn by Clearfield officers.”

“Our officers are proud to wear these symbols of history as we honor the men and women who have served Clearfield City during the past 100 years,” Police Chief Kelly Bennett said in the news release.

Several special events are planned as well, including a time capsule ceremony and “Clearfield’s biggest 4th of July celebration since its inception.”

Clearfield, in Davis County, was established in 1922 and currently has about 32,000 residents, the news release states.

For more information about the centennial events and the city itself, click here.