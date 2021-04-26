Clearfield Fire Dept.: Man booked for arson after telling firefighters he set his mobile home ablaze

CLEARFIELD, Utah, April 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Clearfield man was booked into the Davis County Jail Sunday night after he reportedly told arriving firefighters he had set his mobile home on fire.

Clearfield Police Dispatch 911 was contacted at 7:15 p.m. by “the occupant of a mobile home trailer located at 392 N. 1300 West …, reporting he had set his trailer on fire,” a Clearfield Fire Department statement says.

Clearfield and North Davis Fire departments responded.

“Upon arrival flames were visible to first responders. Quick response by NDFD personnel allowed them to control the fire and limit damages to neighboring structures,” the statement says.

“Clearfield Police Department located the 911 caller who is the owner of the mobile home trailer and who is identified as 29-year-old Jordan Berghout. Jordan told officers he was the sole occupant of the mobile home and confirmed he had intentionally set his mobile home on fire to get attention after experiencing relationship issues.”

Berghout was booked on arson-related charges, the statement says.

Officers and detectives are currently working on securing a search warrant to enter the mobile home to gather additional evidence. The State Fire Marshall will be assisting in the investigation along with NDFD.

“The fire severely damaged the rear half of the owner’s mobile home. Fire personnel were able to protect nearby structures from significant damage but one neighboring mobile home trailer that was occupied did sustain fire damage to the exterior portion of the home.”

Other agencies that assisted were the Davis County Sheriff’s Office Paramedics, Clinton Fire Department, Hill Air Force Base Fire Department, and Layton Fire Department.