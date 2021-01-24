Clearfield man alleged to have smeared feces on police officer back in jail on new assault charge

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Jan. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man awaiting trial for allegedly smearing feces on a police officer was booked into the Davis County Jail again Tuesday after his girlfriend told police he assaulted her.

Nathaniel Dodd, 28, now faces one count of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, in the Jan. 19 incident.

In a Dec. 7, incident, Dodd was charged with assault on a peace officer in uniform, a class A misdemeanor, and interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor. His bail was set at $2,500.

The December incident also involved an alleged incident with the girlfriend.

“I made contact with a female who told me she needed to get inside the home but Nathaniel wouldn’t allow her inside,” says the earlier probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Clearfield Police Department.

“Nathaniel was extremely upset and was yelling, screaming, and shouting profanities both at officers and at the female. Nathaniel knelt down with a paper towel and picked up some dog feces.”

Dodd reportedly became increasingly agitated despite officer’s requests that he stop yelling and calm down, the statement says. An officer grabbed the left side of Dodd’s hoodie in an attempt to escort him out of the room.

“As I attached, Nathaniel struck me in the chest with the arm which contained the dog feces and smeared the feces on my vest,” the statement says.

“As Nathaniel was being placed into handcuffs, he continued to pull away and would not comply. Officers were able to put his arms behind his back and successfully place him into custody.”

In the Jan. 19 incident, Clearfield Police officers were dispatched to the same apartment on a report that Dodd had abused his girlfriend.

“The victim reported Dodd had physically assaulted her by slapping and kicking her in her back before threatening that she was going to die,” Dodd’s Jan. 19 probable cause statement says. “The victim advised Dodd had choked her (earlier that day), and indicated she lost consciousness as a result. The victim reported she is continually physically abused by Dodd,” but wanted to stay with him.

An “attempt to locate” call was put out, and Dodd was found by Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Mountain Green. WCSO officers turned Dodd over to Clearfield officers.

Post Miranda, the reporting officer asked Dodd if he had assaulted and choked the victim earlier in the day, and he denied doing so.

Based on the victim’s statement and Dodd’s previous arrest, Clearfield officers transported him to the Davis County Jail and charged him with aggravated assault, the statement says.

In this case, Dodd is being held without bail.