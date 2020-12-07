Clearfield man arrested after allegedly yelling profanities, smearing officer with dog feces

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Dec. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Clearfield man has been arrested after allegedly yelling profanities at an officer and smearing him with dog feces.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Farmington said Nathaniel Lynn Dodd, 28, is facing charges of:

Assault on a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Police were dispatched to the area of the Heather Estates apartment building at 25 E. 1800 South in Clearfield on a report of a possible domestic disturbance at approximately 1 a.m. Monday, the statement said.

“Upon arrival, I made contact with a female who told me she needed to get inside the home but Nathaniel wouldn’t allow her inside,” the statement said. “Nathaniel was extremely upset and was yelling, screaming, and shouting profanities both at officers and at the female.”

Dodd then knelt down with a paper towel and picked up some dog feces.

“Nathaniel gradually became increasingly agitated and continued screaming and yelling,” the statement said. “I told Nathaniel he needed to stop and he did not.”

The officer then attempted to to escort Dodd out of the room to help him calm down, the statement said.

“Nathaniel struck me in the chest with the arm which contained the dog feces and smeared the feces on my vest,” the statement said. “As Nathaniel was being placed into handcuffs, he continued to pull away and would not comply. Officers were able to put his arms behind his back and successfully place him into custody.”

Dodd was transported to Davis County Jail, with his bail set at $2,500.