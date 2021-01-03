Clearfield man charged with sexual abuse of minor, providing alcohol

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Jan. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 27-year-old Clearfield man has been charged with felony sexual abuse of a minor who he allegedly assaulted after illegally providing her alcohol.

Rollison Alpen was charged in the case on Dec. 31. The incident allegedly happened on Aug. 30 of last year at a Clearfield park. The girl who reported the abuse was 14 at the time of the incident, a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Davis County Sheriff’s Office says.

“She stated that she met the defendant who provided alcohol to the girl and her friends,” it says. “She stated that she became intoxicated. She stated that she was talking to a friend when the defendant grabbed her butt with his hand over her clothing and started ‘dry humping’ her.

Her friend told the defendant to leave so he walked away, the statement says.

“Later, the victim fell asleep on a bench at the park. She woke up to find the defendant pulling down her pants and (assaulting her),” the statement says. The victim also told officers Alpen touched her under her shirt.

“She told him to stop but he would not. She said that her friend (witness 1) intervened and pulled the defendant off of her.”

Witness 1, a 15-year-old boy, “reported that the defendant gave him, the victim, and other minors beer to drink at the park,” the probable cause statement says. “The defendant told the witness that he wanted to have sex with the victim.”

Witness 1 later saw the defendant on top of the victim, sitting on her and kissing her as she slept, the statement says.

Witness 2 (no age given) stated that she was with the victim and witness 1 at the park. She confirmed that the defendant gave them beer, the statement says.

Alpen faces charges of:

Object rape, a first-degree felony

Two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

Three counts of offiering, selling or furnishing al alcoholic project to a minor knowingly, a class A misdemeanor

Alpen’s bail was set at $6,390, and he has still been released.