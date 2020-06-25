Clearfield man pleads guilty to 2017 murder of infant son

CLINTON, Utah, June 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Clinton man has accepted a plea deal in the child abuse death of his infant son, according to paperwork filed Wednesday in 2nd District Court.

Clint Corydon Nokes, 22, pleaded guilty to murder, a first-degree felony, amended from the original charge of criminal homicide, aggravated murder, also a first-degree felony.

In exchange for the plea, a second charge, infliction of serious physical injury intentionally, a second-degree felony, was dismissed with prejudice.