Clearfield PD cites 200 domestic violence cases every 90 days

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Feb. 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — With domestic violence cases rising to more than two a day, Clearfield City Police are offering advice and resources.

“Clearfield averages 200 cases of domestic violence (DV) per quarter,” according to a department news release, which noted more than 10 million people annually in the U.S. are victims of DV.

“Abuse can come in many forms. If you or someone you know is experiencing partner or family abuse, our victim advocates and DV investigator are here to help,” the department said, offering the following:

• Call 911 in emergencies or non-emergency dispatch: 801-525-2806

• Contact a Clearfield City victim’s advocate or housing advocate at: 801-525-2759

* City advocates can be contacted without involving police – https://clearfield.city/victim-resources/

Other Local Resources:

• Safe Harbor Crisis Center: 801-444-9161, 801-444-3191 (office)

• Domestic Violence Information Line: 1-800-897-LINK (5465)

• Rape and Domestic Violence Hotline: 801-392-7273