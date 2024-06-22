Clearfield PD: Man shot, transported by ground and air to hospitals; witnesses report juveniles fleeing scene

CLEARFIELD, Utah, June 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Clearfield police and six other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of a shooting Friday night.

Multiple calls came to dispatch at about 10:09 p.m. reporting a Clearfield shooting that had just occurred near 25 E. 1800 South (Antelope Drive).

“Callers reported one male had been shot and a group of juveniles were seen fleeing the area,” says a statement issued Saturday by the Clearfield Police Department.

Officers from Clearfield Police Department and various neighboring police agencies arrived and contacted an 18-year-old male with two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.

This male was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance and later airlifted to another area hospital for emergency surgery.

“The victim is in stable condition and expected to survive,” the CPD statement says. “Officers set up a containment in the area of the shooting to look for suspects and put a reverse 911 call out for a shelter in place to the residents in the immediate area. The shelter in place remained in effect for about 1 hour as officers searched the area for the suspects.

“A search of the area and tips from the public led to three juveniles being detained in relation to this incident. All three juveniles were located in the nearby area. Investigators are still collecting information to identify the person responsible for the shooting.”

Early information obtained is this shooting occurred after multiple individuals were involved in a confrontation near this location.

“No arrests have been made at this time but there is no indication there is any ongoing threats to the public,” the CPD statement says. “No additional details will be released at this time. Police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have information about those involved to contact them at 801-525-2800.”

Other agencies assisting with the initial response included Layton Police Department, Syracuse Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Centerville Police Department and Woods Cross Police Department.