Clearfield PD seeks help in finding woman missing since August

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Mar. 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating Tina Jones, last seen in August.

“Help us locate Tina Jones!” the Clearfield Police Department asked Thursday night online.

“Tina has been missing for over 200 days, and we need the community’s help to find her. She was last seen in Clearfield on August 16, 2023, walking near the Center Street Bridge with no belongings.”

She is listed with the National Crime Information Center as a missing and endangered person due to mental illness, police said.

“Please share this and contact the Clearfield Police Department with any leads at 801-525-2800.”

Jones, 52, middle name Marie, is described as 5-foot-5, 180 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Jones’ family has created a GoFundMe page to pay for a private investigator, and which includes links about Jones.