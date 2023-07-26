Clearfield PD seek suspect who stole vehicle with dog inside

CLEARFIELD, Utah, July 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reaching out to the public to close a case involving a stolen vehicle with the owner’s pup inside.

The stolen Lexus has been recovered, but not the dog, and the suspect remains at large, according to a Tuesday afternoon statement from the Clearfield City Police Department.

“Looking for help from the public. Auto theft with dog inside. Please help find Reo!” reads the post’s headline on social media.

Reo is a 7-year-old brown and white Shih Tzu who had the misfortune of being inside when his 74-year-old owner’s Lexus Rx350 was stolen Sunday from a Maverick station 709 S State Street.

A female believed to be in her 30s drove off with the car after taking the keys from the owner in the store, police said.

The 74-year-old was struck by the Lexus in trying to stop the suspect from driving off, suffering minor injuries in the 12:45 p.m. incident.

The suspect fled eastbound on State Road 193 in Clearfield. The victim did not know the suspect in what police consider a completely random theft.

Roughly five hours later, the Lexus was located in Salt Lake City. SLCPD initiated a traffic stop, from which the suspect successfully fled.

“The vehicle was found a short time later abandoned around 2300 N Redwood Road,” Clearfield Police said. “The victim’s dog was not located in the vehicle.”

Clearfield PD can be reached at (801) 525-2806 or the Tip A Cop Hotline (801) 525-2849.