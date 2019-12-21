Clearfield police ID 20-year-old woman struck, killed by pickup

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Dec. 20, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Clearfield police have identified the 20-year-old woman who was struck and killed Thursday morning by a pickup truck.

The victim is Calista Taylor, a Clearfield resident.

The accident was reported to police at 6:41 a.m., and officials rushed to the scene, at the intersection of 700 South and the Interstate 15 off ramp, a news release says.

Taylor was found in critical condition. She was transported to the Davis Hospital and Medical Center, where she died, the statement says.

Taylor was struck by a pickup truck. The male driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, the statement says. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call the Clearfield Police Department at 801-525-2806.