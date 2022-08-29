Clearfield Police identify man killed Saturday in collision

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Clearfield police have release the name of a victim killed Saturday in a crash involving two vehicles.

The man who died was 29-year-old Michael Hards-Keeley, of Clearfield.

Injured in the crash, involving a Jeep and a Honda, were a man (driver), 41, and a woman, 28, in the Jeep; and woman (driver), 32, and two girls, 11 and 12, in the Honda.

“Clearfield Police Department sends our thoughts and condolences to family, friends, and all those affected by this accident, including witnesses who stayed on scene to render aid to injured parties,” says a released statement.

The CPD also thanked other agencies who responded to the scene, including North Davis Fire District, Syracuse Police Department, Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and the State of Utah Medical Examiner’s Office.

The accident was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials responded to the scene, at 650 E. State Route 193.

The Jeep Gladiator pickup and Honda Odyssey minivan collided, and the Jeep rolled, an earlier statement form the Clearfield Police Department says. The victim killed, now identified as Hards-Keeley, was ejected from the Jeep when it rolled, died at the scene.

All others injured in the collision were treated at area hospitals and have been released.