Clearfield police offer reward of up to $5K for information after December 2020 homicide

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Dec. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Clearfield police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information after a man was found shot to death in his home last December.

On Dec. 7, 2020, the Clearfield Police Department responded to 352 N. Bruce St. regarding a man who was found deceased in his residence, police said. The man was identified as 53-year-old Kelly Robert Bodily.

A Facebook post from Clearfield Police Department says: “Just over one year ago, Kelly Bodily was found murdered at his residence in Clearfield. The investigation division is continuing to follow up on information and is working with forensic and DNA experts. We continue to ask the public for assistance in the investigation.

“A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect. Our continued condolences are extended to the Bodily family and friends.”

Officials said at the time they believe Bodily was murdered on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. He died of injuries sustained from bullets fired by a 9 mm handgun. There was no evidence of a burglary or robbery.

“It is possible the suspect was familiar with the area and knew Kelly,” a news release said.

Anyone who has information about the incident is urged to call 801-525-2834, by email at [email protected], online here, or on the Tip-a-Cop line at 801-525-2849.