Clearfield Police officials release more information on fatal crash

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Dec. 19, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Clearfield City Police officials have released more information about a fatal accident Thursday morning.

The 20-year-old woman who died was struck by a man driving a pickup, says a news release from Assistant Chief Devin Rogers.

“On December 19, 2019 at 6:41 AM, the Clearfield Police Dispatch Center received a 911 call notifying them of an automobile-pedestrian accident at the intersection of 700 S (SR-193) and the I-15 northbound off ramp,” it says.

“When officers and medical personnel arrived on scene they found a 20-year-old female pedestrian in critical condition. Information was obtained that the pedestrian was struck by pickup truck.”

The adult male driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, the statement says.

“There are pedestrian crossings at this intersection and officers are working to identify if the collision occurred within a crossing. The pedestrian was transported via ground ambulance to Davis Hospital & Medical Center where she succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident a short time later.”

The eastbound lanes of 700 South were closed until about 8:55 a.m., the statement says.

“At this time no citations or charges have been filed. The investigation by Clearfield Police Department is ongoing.”

Other agencies who assisted with this incident were North Davis Fire District, Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and the Office of the Medical Examiner.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.