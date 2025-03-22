Clearfield police searching for juvenile missing since March 18

CLEARFIELD, Utah, March 22, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a juvenile who ran away from a group home March 18.

“Have you seen Tristan Sargent?” the Clearfield Police Department asks in an online post. The 14-year-old is describe as 6-foot-1, 158 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair, last seen wearing gray gym shorts and a gray t-shirt.

“Tristan ran away from a group home located in Clearfield after a fight with another juvenile,” police said.

“He left the group home with no belongings, wearing only the clothes described above.

“If you have seen Tristan since March 18, or know where he is, please contact the Clearfield Police Department at 801-525-2800, reference Case # 25-04230.