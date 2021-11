CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Clearfield Police Department has updated a previous missing, endangered child post to say the 10-year-old boy has been found safe.

The child had last been seen at his home in Clearfield’s west end. His disappearance caused concern due to his age and previous statements he had made about possible self-harm.

They boy “has been located and is safe,” the police statement says, adding “Thank you for your help!”