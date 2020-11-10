Clearfield Police seek public’s help locating missing 13-year-old boy

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Clearfield are asking for the public’s help in locating a juvenile who has been missing since Saturday.

Giordan “Gio” Giuntini is 13 years old and is listed as a runaway juvenile.

Gio was last seen at about 4 p.m., Nov. 7, in the area of 450 East 450 South in Clearfield. According to a police news release, he is residing in Clearfield temporarily and isn’t familiar with the area.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Champion hoodie and dark gray sweatpants.

Anyone who has seen Giordan Giuntini or who may know his whereabouts is asked to call Clearfield Police Department at 801-525-2806, and reference case #20-11400.