Clearfield police seek teen missing since Monday

CLEARFIELD, Utah, March 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Clearfield Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on early Monday morning.

Leonard Russel Handy, who goes by “R.J.,” is a missing or runaway juvenile, a poster issued by the department says.

Handy stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, and a scar above his right eye.

Handy was last seen wearing black jeans, an unknown shirt, and black/red/yellow Van high-top shoes, the poster says. He uses medial prescriptions, which he does not have with him. He has friends in the Ogden and Logan areas, and may be there.

Anyone with information on Handy’s whereabouts is asked to call the CPD at 801-525-2806.