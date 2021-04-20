Clearfield police warn of scam by man dressed up as sheriff’s deputy

CLEARFIELD, Utah, April 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Clearfield police are warning of a scam perpetrated by a man dressed up as a sheriff’s deputy.

“SCAM ALERT! On April 15, a Hispanic male dressed as a sheriff’s deputy contacted a resident in the 1800 South and 200 East area of Clearfield,” said a Facebook post from Clearfield Police Department. “The scammer provided made up case numbers and court information relative to federal seizure of property and warrants. The scammer requested payment via gift cards. This is very concerning to us. Please know the Davis County Sheriff’s Office or any other law enforcement agency will NOT ask for payments using gift cards and will NOT come to your home asking for payments.”

The scammer was wearing clothing that represented a sheriff’s office but it did not indicate the county, the post said.

“Please be careful providing information,” the post added. “If you ever have questions ask for identification, a badge number, name, and/or agency information. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office and the Clearfield Police Department wear uniforms with clear identification of the agency; badges, shoulder patches, etc. If you receive a phone call from one of these scammers, HANG UP! If you have contact at your home, please call the police department immediately. We are investigating the incident that occurred yesterday and attempting to review video.”

Anyone who has had contact with the individual is asked to call Clearfield PD at 801-525-2806 and reference case #21-3700.