Clearfield, Syracuse PD warn residents of cougar sighting

CLEARFIELD, Utah, March 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Both the Clearfield and Syracuse police departments are warning residents of a mountain lion sighting in the Clearfield city limits.

Both departments posted alerts online Thursday afternoon, Clearfield police saying the mountain lion was spotted crossing at approximately 900 S. 1000 W.

“The mountain lion was seen moving from west to east across 1000 West. We’ve informed the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

“In the meantime, be aware of your surroundings and keep an eye on your small pets. Sightings can be reported by calling our dispatch center at 801-525-2800.

Syracuse, next door, also shared the sighting in Clearfield, with the same information on the westbound cougar crossing 900 S at 1000 W. “Please exercise caution in this area and report any sightings immediately by calling emergency services at 9-1-1,” police said.

“For information regarding mountain lions and safety tips, take a minute to view the Wild Aware Utah website at: https://www.wildawareutah.org/