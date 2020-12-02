Clearfield woman arrested after allegedly stabbing 2 men

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Dec. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Clearfield woman was arrested Monday after allegedly stabbing two men.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Farmington said Aracely Margarita Regalado, 21, is facing charges of:

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor

Two charges of criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

On Nov. 22, Regalado became upset at the first victim, who is known to her, and a fight ensued, the statement said.

“Victim one stated Aracely threw his phone towards him and it hit the wall and broke,” the statement said. “Aracely then grabbed a knife from the kitchen drawer and tried to stab victim one. Victim one put his hands up in self-defense and Aracely stabbed his right index finger, cutting it, causing it to bleed.”

Victim one was trying to get the knife away from Regalado, the statement said. They were wrestling over the knife on a mattress when Regalado stabbed victim one in the neck. Victim one sustained a cut on his neck about two inches in length, the statement said.

“Victim one was then able to get the knife away from Aracely,” the statement said. “Victim one was then choked by Aracely. Victim one stated he was unable to breathe and he almost threw up. Victim one then ran outside of the home and ran to his vehicle to leave. Aracely followed him outside, chasing him with different knife.”

Victim one dropped his keys to his vehicle and was not able to leave, and Regalado followed and allegedly used the knife to carve into the driver-side door of his vehicle. Victim one then ran back inside the home and locked the door and windows to keep Regalado out.

“Aracely then broke the front door down, causing damage to the door frame and ran after the victim with the knife,” the statement said. “Victim one ran into a back bedroom trying to lock the door. Aracely was able to make her way into the room.”

A coworker of the first victim was called prior to the incident starting and was on his way to the address. When the coworker, referred to as victim two, arrived, he observed Regalado breaking the front door down, the statement said. Victim two ran after Regalado, who was now in the back bedroom with victim one.

“Victim two yelled at Aracely to put the knife down,” the statement said. “She then stabbed victim two in the chest. Victim two’s shirt was cut, and he had an abrasion on his upper left breast. I observed a small nail size abrasion on his skin. In self defense victim two punched Aracely in the face.”

Regalado then allegedly tried to stab victim two again and he kicked her in the chest. She fell back, got back up and tried to stab victim two again, the statement said. Victim two then punched Regalado on the left side of her face, causing her eyeglasses to break. Victim one and two were able to run out of the home and run to victim two’s vehicle. They then called 911.

Regalado was arrested Monday and transported to Davis County Jail, where she is being held without bail.

She has pending domestic violence charges in other cities, the statement said.