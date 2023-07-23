Climber critically injured after 100-foot fall in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BRIGHTON, Utah, July 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 34-year-old man was critically injured Saturday after falling more than 100 feet while rock climbing in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

A couple was climbing at Dromedary Peak near Lake Blanche a little before 9 a.m. when rock shifted, the man lost his footing and he fell more than 100 feet, Unified police detective Arlan Bennett told Gephardt Daily.

The other climber called 911 requesting help a little before 9 a.m., Bennett said.

Search and rescue crews were able to locate the rescue the man, who was taken to an area hospital in “very critical condition,” the detective said.