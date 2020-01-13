Climber injured by falling ice near Bridal Veil Falls

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
An injured climber being rescued by members of the Utah County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team after being hit by falling ice at Bridal Veil Falls. Photo: Utah County Sheriff's Office

BRIDAL VEIL FALLS, Utah, Jan. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An ice climber was injured Sunday after being hit by falling ice near Bridal Veil Falls.

According to a statement by Utah County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, the woman climber was at the base of a route called the Stairway to Heaven Route when she was hit in the head by the chunk of ice.

Search and Rescuers from the Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office were joined by members of the North Fork Fire Rescue team in stabilizing the climber before lowering her via “rope systems” to an ambulance below.

Rescuers said the climber was likely spared further injury by wearing a helmet. They issued a warning saying “Ice climbing is inherently dangerous and we urge everyone to always exercise proper safety techniques, including wearing a helmet.”

The Stairway to Heaven climbing route at Bridal Veil Falls in Utah County. Photo: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

