Climber rescued from American Fork Canyon after 30-foot fall, broken leg

UTAH COUNTY, May 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — First responders rushed to the scene early Saturday afternoon after a climber fell and broke his leg.

A call came to dispatch at about 12:45 p.m. saying the 27-year-old man needed assistance, Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Gephardt Daily.

“He fell about 30 feet,” Cannon said. “He had a compound fracture just above one of his ankles.”

The accident happened at about milepost 12, a mile or so above the turnoff to Tibble Fork Reservoir, Cannon said.

The rescue operation took nearly two hours, and the man was down to the road at about 2:30 p.m. Cannon did not have details on how or to where the man was transported for treatment.

