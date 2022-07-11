Clinton home heavily damaged in Sunday night fire

CLINTON, Utah, July 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Clinton home was heavily damaged by fire Sunday night, but those inside managed to escape.

Word of the “Active structure fire in the vicinity 600 North 1600 West,” was posted by the Clinton Fire Department around 10:30 p.m. in a brief statement on social media

“Everyone is safely out of the structure,” the CFD post said. “Please avoid the area.”

Photos from the scene show just how intense the fire was with extensive damage visible to the roof area above the garage.

The cause of the fire has yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.



