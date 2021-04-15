Clinton PD: Ogden man who tried to rundown park-goers held without bail

CLINTON, Utah, April 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old Ogden man has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he chased people with his vehicle across a Davis County park and struck one of them during the incident.

Nathan Matthew Johnston was charged Tuesday on suspicion of:

Three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Aggravated assault/domestic violence, a third-degree felony

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Possession or use of a controlled substances, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

A probable cause statement says officers responded to Powerline Park, 1650 W. 1590 North and were told by witnesses “the male driver, identified as the defendant, drove his vehicle over the walking trails and through the park, driving toward them,” the statement says.

“The witnesses grabbed their children and ran out of the way. It appeared the defendant hit one individual and almost hit several others,” the probable cause statement said.

Officers then spoke to a female victim, who said she was in the car with Johnston when he “accused her of sleeping with a man at the park, drove up over the walking trail, and then indicated he was going to hit the man with his vehicle.”

The woman said she got out of the car and “ran in between the vehicle and the man and his children. The defendant then turned and began driving through the park toward other park patrons.”

Officers searched Johnston’s vehicle, and say they located a small container on the driver’s side floorboard of what appeared to be marijuana, as well as a metal pipe with residue inside. The substance in the container field tested positive as marijuana, police said.

Johnston is being held without bail.