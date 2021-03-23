Clinton police searching for man in connection with vehicle burglaries

CLINTON, Utah, March 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Clinton police are searching for a man in connection with numerous vehicle burglaries.

The incidents happened at a VASA Fitness at 2642 N. 2000 West in Clinton, and the man allegedly broke into approximately five cars and stole items, said a Facebook post from Clinton City Police Department.

A camera on one of the vehicles he tried to break into recorded him.

Clinton Police are asking for the assistance in locating and identifying the individual.

If you have any information please contact Clinton Police Department at 801-614-0800 or email cbutcher@clinton.utah.gov; the reference number in this case is T21-02204.