Code Blue issued for 19 Utah counties as temperatures drop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services has announced a Code Blue alert for 19 Utah counties for Saturday triggered by temperatures dropping to 15 degrees.

The alerts, begun for the first time late last month, are issued under a state law that took affect this year. The statute allows for the relaxing of entry standards at homeless shelters and giving officials more leeway in identifying new locations to shield the homeless from the cold and other measures such as overriding bans on camping.

The alert is in effect from 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday, the DHHS announced online. The alerts had stopped for several days with briefly warmer temperatures. An alert was issued for Friday for 18 counties, the alert for Saturday adding Salt Lake County.

That effectively makes the current alert stand for essentially the vast majority of the state’s population, with nine of Utah’s least populous counties not monitored under the Code Blue program.

Washington County is not included in either Friday or Saturday’s alert. More information and the DHHS Code Blue map can be viewed at dhhs.utah.gov/code-blue-utah.

The Code Blue alerts are issued when temperatures are expected to drop to 15 degrees for two hours or more during a 24-hour period. The following provisions apply when a Code Blue takes effect: