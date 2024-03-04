Code Blue issued for Salt Lake County, expanding shelter services

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Code Blue has been issued for Salt Lake County for Sunday, making shelter available to those experiencing homelessness.

The Salt Lake City Council announced the action on social media: “Shelter is available.”

A Code Blue alert is issued if the National Weather Service predicts temperatures of 15 degrees — including wind chill — or extreme weather conditions lasting two hours or more over the next 24 hours. Such conditions threaten the health and safety of those without adequate shelter.

The Code Blue alert expands services at designated shelters across the county, increase capacity and expedite the intake processes.

More information about Code Blue alerts is available at the End Utah Homelessness website.