Cold Stone Creamery fined $42K for violating child labor laws at 3 stores

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The owner of three Cold Stone Creamery stores in northern Utah has been fined more than $42,000 for violating child labor laws, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Sweet Place LLC violated federal law by allowing 14- and 15-year-old employees to work too late in the day and too many hours in a week, while school was in session, at its Cold Stone Creamery stores in Ogden, Layton and Clinton, the department’s Wage and Hour Division said.

The employer told federal investigators they “relied on erroneous legal guidance advising it to follow state guidelines,” resulting in $42,712 in penalties.

“The legal guidance the employer relied on was incorrect and ultimately resulted in federal child labor law violations, costing it over $42,000 in penalties,” said Kevin Hunt, the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division district director in Salt Lake City. “We encourage employers and employees to contact our office directly to get accurate information pertaining to federal labor laws and avoid an unfortunate situation like this one.”

The violations occurred at the Cold Stone Creamery stores at 175 25th St., Suite 100, Ogden; 936 N. Main St., Suite D, Layton; and 1917 W. 1800 North, Suite A5, Clinton.