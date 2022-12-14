College football community mourns loss of legendary coach Mike Leach

STARKVILLE, Miss., Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The college football community is mourning the sudden death of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, praising the BYU graduate as an innovative, personable and passionate leader.

Leach, 61, died Monday night at University of Mississippi Medical Center following complications from a heart condition, his family and university officials confirmed.

“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity,” the Leach family said in a statement Tuesday.

“We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

Leach is a 1983 graduate of Brigham Young University, where he played rugby. The Cody, Wyoming, native spent 21 years as head coach, compiling a 158-107 (.596) record at Texas Tech (2000-09), Washington State (2012-19) and Mississippi State (2000-22).

Leach became the winningest coach in Texas Tech history and set school records for bowl appearances at both Texas Tech (10) and Washington State (six). During 10 of his 21 seasons, Leach’s “Air Raid” was the top passing attack in FBS.

“Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape,” MSU President Mark E. Keenum said. “His innovative ‘Air Raid’ offense changed the game.

“Mike’s keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation’s true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike’s profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things.”

BYU Athletics Director Tom Holmoe said Leach was both an alumnus and friend to BYU sports, noting that two of his children worked for the athletic department.

“Mike’s connections to BYU and our football program is strong. He is a strong branch of the LaVell Edwards coaching tree. He didn’t play football at BYU but could see the possibilities for his coaching future by learning LaVell’s system,” Holmoe said.

“His success on the field is matched by his joy for life and the many people like me, who call him friend.”

Cougars coach Kalani Sitaki said Leach’s son, Cody, worked with his coaching staff.

“Mike has left us way too soon. We will all feel his missing presence as an exceptional coach, leader, father, husband and friend, and as one of the biggest personalities in our game,” Sitaki said.

Leach recently finished his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, guiding the Bulldogs to an 8-4 record and a berth in the ReliaQuest Bowl game against Illinois on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida.

The Bulldogs still are expected to play in the bowl game, university officials said.

Leach’s death “underscores the fragility and uncertainty of our lives,” Keenum said.

“Three weeks ago, Mike and I were together in the locker room celebrating a hard-fought victory in Oxford. Mike Leach truly embraced life and lived in such a manner as to leave no regrets. That’s a worthy legacy. May God bless the Leach family during these days and hours. The prayers of the Bulldog family go with them.”

Leach is survived by his wife, Sharon, and their four children — Janeen, Kimberly, Cody and Kiersten.