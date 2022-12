ROY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Rush hour traffic was delayed in Roy on Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash.

Roy City Fire and Roy City Police responded to the scene, at 2200 West and 5600 South, and closed the westbound traffic lane.

“An eastbound vehicle was making a left turn to go north on 2200 West, and turned in front of a westbound vehicle,” a RCPD Facebook post says.

“The vehicle turning left was flipped onto its side. Only minor injuries were reported.”