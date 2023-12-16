Colorado dealer caught with 140 pounds of methamphetamine meant for Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Colorado man has been sentenced to seven years plus in federal prison after he was arrested with more than 140 pounds of methamphetamine he was going to sell in Utah.

Sergio Antonio Silva-Gonzalez, 24, of Denver, pleaded guilty in September to illegally possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to a Friday press release from the office of the U.S.Attorney for Utah. He was sentenced Thursday to 92 months imprisonment after prosecutors said he admitted to trafficking over 140 pounds of methamphetamine into Utah in March 2022.

In addition to the methamphetamine, the defendant was in the United States illegally. He also possessed and intended to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine while in possession of a firearm.

“The amount of drugs is staggering,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney for Utah Brady Wilson during the sentencing hearing. “ Adding the stolen firearm makes it downright disturbing.”

“It is mind-blowing to think about the downstream effects of this amount of drugs in the community,” said U.S. Federal District Court Chief Judge Robert J. Shelby at sentencing,