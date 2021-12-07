Comedian John Mulaney to make Utah tour stop at Vivint Arena

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Comedian John Mulaney will make a Utah tour stop at the Vivint Arena next April.

The 33-city “John Mulaney — From Scratch” tour kicks off on March 11, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and makes stops across the U.S. before wrapping up in Chicago on July 14, 2022, said a news release from Live Nation.

The tour will make a Salt Lake City stop at Vivint Arena on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Mulaney is a two-time Emmy award-winning writer, actor, and comedian, the news release said.

“Solidifying himself as a fan favorite, John Mulaney has been invited to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ four times,” the news release said. “He began writing for ‘SNL’ in 2008 and created memorable characters such as ‘Stefon’ with Bill Hader and appeared as a ‘Weekend Update’ correspondent.”

In December 2019, the Emmy-nominated musical variety special “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch” debuted on Netflix. It was recently announced that a pair of holiday themed “Sack Lunch Bunch” specials will be coming to Comedy Central in the near future.

Tickets to the Salt Lake City tour stop go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.