Comedy duo Marcus & Guy return to Redemption Bar & Grill in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah, March 21, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — If you missed Marcus and Guy’s two sold-out shows in January at Redemption Bar & Grill, you may have another chance.

If you act fast enough.

The comedy duo, a Utah favorite, will return to Redemption Saturday, March 22, this time for just one show. Get tickets here.

They will bring classic and modern songs, sung in some combination of tribute and parody. They will also bring original songs to inspire laughter, surprise, and nods of recognition.

And they will bring irreverent audience banter, too, crafted on the spot for the people they find themselves in front of.

“We do a lot of stuff where we just see who’s in the audience, and what are they doing? We lean into those moments. So we never do two shows that are the same,” Marcus said in an interview with Gephardt Daily.

Marcus Hardy was a finalist in NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2008. About a decade ago, Marcus partnered with fellow standup comic Guy Seidel.

Both loved music and anything funny, and that evolved into their current hybrid comedy, making observations and demonstrating things they have noticed to be common among popular songs from different genres or eras.

The two do lots of show for Wiseguys comedy, which has multiple venues, but none in the south valley. Saturday at 8 p.m. is your chance to see Marcus and Guy at Redemption Bar & Grill, at 3517 W. Maradona Drive.

Come early if you want to have a relaxed dinner or drinks at Redemption, a 21 and older venue, but please don’t count on buying your tickets at the door due to the intimate size of the venue and the popularity of Marcus and Guy.

Redemption Bar & Grill is a proud sponsor of Gephardt Daily and supporter of independent local journalism in Utah.