Comic Eddie Izzard to host Equality Utah Allies Gala at Eccles Theater

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — British comic/actor/activist Eddie Izzard has been announced as the host of the Equality Utah Allies Gala at the Eccles Theater.

“The stars have finally aligned,” says an announcement of the event. “After two-years away, the Equality Utah Allies Gala is returning to the Eccles Theater on Aug. 27. And to celebrate, they have invited the iconic transgender actor, comedian and political advocate: Eddie Izzard!”

Anyone interested in the event may want to assess their wardrobe now.

“The dress code for the evening is COSMIC VOGUE. Look to the stars to assemble your DIY to high couture fashion look.”

Equality Utah is the state’s best known LGBTQ advocacy organization.

Their annual event funds their work on Capitol Hill to create a fair and just Utah for LGBTQ Utahns and their families.

For more information about Equality Utah or the gala, click here.