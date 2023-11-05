Comic Jeff Dunham to bring dummy friends to Maverik Center in March

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Comic ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his show to the Maverick Center on March 6.

Dunham travels with dummy alter-egos including Arthur, a relentlessly grumpy old man; Peanut, a purple-skinned, green-haired, hyperactive “bad boy”; José Jalapeño on a Stick; Achmed the Dead Terrorist; and Bubba J, the beer-swilling redneck.

Between the personalities, Dunham can address a wide range of topics in society and the news with humor. His style has been described as “politically incorrect, gratuitously insulting and ill-tempered” and “a dressed-down, more digestible version of Don Rickles with multiple personality disorder.”

Dunham has a worldwide following after decades on the road, multiple Comedy Central specials and countless TV guest appearances.

