Community meeting for those affected by Ether Hollow Fire to be held Friday

UTAH COUNTY, Sept. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A community meeting for those affected by the Ether Hollow Fire will be held Friday evening.

“Great Basin Team 3 will hold a community meeting Friday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. discussing Hobble Creek Canyon suppression operations,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info.

The meeting will be held in Mapleton City Park, at the corner of East Maple Street and South Main Street on the south side of the tennis courts.

“The meeting will be outdoors with standing space only to allow for social distancing,” the post said. “We ask that CDC guidelines are followed and masks are recommended when distancing cannot be maintained.”

For those that would prefer to join virtually, the meeting will be streamed via Facebook Live here.

Residents of previously evacuated areas in Springville, Mapleton and Hobble Creek were allowed to return to their homes Tuesday at noon, although they were urged to understand they must remain on “pre-evacuation” status because the Ether Hollow Fire continues to burn.

The evacuations were ordered Monday night due to the raging fire.

The Ether Hollow fire was first reported at 6:21 p.m. Monday; its cause is target shooting, officials said. As of Thursday morning, the fire is 869 acres and containment has increased to 25%.