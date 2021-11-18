Company releases statement after worker dies in industrial accident at SLC Int’l Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A representative of SoNev Construction released a statement on behalf of the company late Wednesday afternoon, after one of its employees died earlier in the day at Salt Lake City International Airport.

“SoNev Construction is deeply saddened by the loss of one of its valued employees.

“The accident occurred while maintenance was being performed on construction equipment on the Salt Lake City Airport campus. OSHA investigators and safety personnel from SoNev Construction and its management, along with Salt Lake City Airport personnel, have been on the scene and the incident is still under investigation. The name of the employee will not be released at this time,” said the statement signed by Managing Member Keith Gilbert.

The investigation began at about 8:39 a.m., when a 911 call came in to Salt Lake City dispatch about a construction worker being injured at the airport, Gephardt Daily reported Wednesday morning.