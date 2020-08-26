Concrete truck hits Garden City gift shop; 5th major truck accident near same intersection

GARDEN CITY, Utah, Aug. 26. 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A concrete pumper struck failed to stop at a Garden City intersection, and crashed into a gift shop, and injuring the driver.

The accident happened at about 7 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 89 and Bear Lake Boulevard.

“Witnesses said that the truck’s brakes appeared to be on fire moments before it crashed into the Lighthouse Landing Gift Shop building,” a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety says.

“The only injuries were sustained the truck driver. The driver was transported to Logan with non-life threatening injures. UHP is investigating the incident.”

It is the fifth such accident at that intersection in the past couple years.

In March of this year, a semi lost control, but was able to stop about 4 feet before crashing into a building. Snow may have helped a trooper said at the time.

In August of 2019, two large trucks crashed in the the same week. One was a semi with brakes that overheated. The other was a dump truck carrying asphalt. In both cases, structures were hit.

In 2018, a truck driver died after a crash at that intersection.

Work is underway to create runaway truck tramp near the intersection.