Confessed murderer sentenced to 25 years to life for North Ogden shooting

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who pleaded guilty to a Feb. 2022 murder, committed while he was on parole, has been sentenced.

Ryan Joseph Dash, 35, has been sentenced to aggravated murder, and will serve 25 years to life in the Utah State Prison, according to court documents.

Two other charges — both second-degree felonies — were dismissed with prejudice. Those charges were possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and obstruction of justice. Dash changed his plea on Oct. 22, 2022.

The shooting of Dalton Wood, 29, was discovered on Feb. 8 of last year, according to court documents. North Ogden police responded to a report of a man at the side of the road, near 432 E. 1700 North. Police found Wood with gunshot wounds to the chest and lower extremities.

Wood was transported to a local hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

Investigators identified Dash as a suspect, and went to the address where he had been staying, arrest documents say. After attempting to flee, Dash was taken into custody.

“Dash initially denied any knowledge of this incident, but later admitted he shot D.W. with a handgun and a shotgun,” his probable cause statement says. “Dash explained that he had assaulted D.W.’s brother previously, and that in response, D.W. had threatened him.

“They arranged to meet at a location in North Ogden. Dash stated that D.W. was alone, and that D.W. had his hands in his pocket. He admitted that D.W. did not brandish a weapon. Dash stated that he then killed ‘the mother f**ker.'”

