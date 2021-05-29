Confrontation at Magna barbecue leads to fatal shooting, police say

MAGNA, Utah, May 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday night at a residence in Magna.

Lt. Manfred Lassig, UPD watch commander, said police received a report of possible shots fired in the area, near 8200 West and 3700 South, at about 9:45 p.m.

“When officers arrived here, we located a victim who had been shot and was deceased,” Lassig said at the scene. He said the victim was an adult male.

“There was a barbecue going on, and there was some kind of confrontation,” he said. “We’ve now got detectives and forensics out here. It’s an active investigation, trying to identify the people involved and see if we can track any others down.”

Numerous people witnessed the incident, Lassig said, and detectives will be interviewing them overnight.

No information was immediately available as to whether the people at the barbecue are all members of the same family, and Lassig said police don’t yet have a positive identification on a suspect. All of that will be part of the ongoing investigation.

Lt. Lassig said the shooting wasn’t a random act, and there is no threat to the public.

He said that, at this time, he isn’t aware of any previous calls to the residence where the shooting took place.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.