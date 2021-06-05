Confrontation leads to fatal shooting at Taylorsville apartment complex, police search for suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police homicide detectives are investigating a late-night fatal shooting at the Atherton Park Apartments in Taylorsville.

The deadly incident took place at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at the complex at 4545 S. Atherton Drive, said UPD Lt. Manfred Lassig.

The victim was initially transported to the hospital, but subsequently died of his wounds.

“There was a confrontation of some sort, and it’s still an active scene,” Lassig told Gephardt Daily. “The victim is male. I was told a Hispanic male, and he’s deceased.”

Lassig said it was reported that multiple people were shooting, and the person who fired the lethal shots is “possibly male.”

Detectives were still on scene at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, and Lt. Lassig said, “They’re in for a long night.”

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.