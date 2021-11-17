Construction worker killed in industrial accident at Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after an industrial accident at Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday morning.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating an industrial-related incident at Salt Lake City International Airport that resulted in the death of a construction worker,” said a news release from SLCPD.

The investigation started at approximately 8:39 a.m. when SLC911 received information about a construction worker being injured at the airport. Upon arrival, first responders confirmed the individual died on scene.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

“The SLCPD is responsible for investigating cases involving death, including those ranging from natural cause to homicides,” the news release said. “As such, SLCPD detectives have responded to the airport to conduct a workplace-death investigation.” Detectives are working with the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on the investigation.

The name and age of the construction worker, and their employer, is not being released at this time pending notification of family.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department and Salt Lake City Airport Operations Division also responded to the scene.

Director of Communication and Marketing for the airport, Nancy Volmer, issued the following statement: “The Salt Lake City Department of Airports can confirm that an accident has occurred as part of the construction program. The site of the incident is in an isolated part of the airport campus and the site is secure. The airport will release more details as available and appropriate.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.