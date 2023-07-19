Construction worker rescued after 40ft. fall into concrete vault

KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A construction worker is in serious but stable condition after falling 40 ft. Tuesday into a concrete vault at a Kaysville job site near 1000 N. Mountain Rd.

According to a social media post by the Kaysville Fire Department “a rope rescue system” was used to reach the worker, while a LifeFlight medical helicopter was placed on standby.

After an hour and 12 minutes “the patient was successfully extricated from the vault” and “flown to an area trauma center,” the post said.

“Thanks to Layton Fire for providing manpower and technical rescue equipment at this scene. We’re grateful for the support of our neighbors to the north!”

In total, “one ambulance, one paramedic ‘rescue,’ two engines, one heavy rescue, and a battalion chief took part in the operation.

The cause of the fall is under investigation.