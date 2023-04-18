Construction worker trapped in trench collapse in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah, April 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A construction worker was partially buried in a trench collapse Tuesday morning at a Spanish Fork work site.

The call came to emergency dispatch at about 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, Lt. Cory Slaymaker, Spanish Fork Police, told Gephardt Daily.

“The construction crew was digging footings for a new construction building and the individual entered the trench to check the depth,” Slaymaker said, describing the victim as a man of about 25.

“When he was doing so, the trench collapsed up to his waist. He is conscious and breathing, and talking with fire and EMS. They’re still working to get him out of the trench at this time,” Slaymaker said at 11:21 a.m.

“He is injured. We don’t know the extent of his injuries, but he is talking, conscious and alert.”

Emergency crews at the scene were from Spanish Fork and nearby cities.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details as the story develops.