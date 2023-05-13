Contractor causes water main break in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah, May 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A water main break closed down a Spanish Fork roadway for the second Friday in as many weeks.

Just before 2 p.m. Friday, Spanish Fork Public Works, police, fire and EMS workers were dispatched to the break, on 800 East near Center Street.

“A contractor working on a traffic project in the area punctured a hole in the secondary water line, causing thousands of gallons of pressurized water to come up from under the road and affect several nearby homes and streets,” says a news release issued Friday by city spokesman Nick Porter.

“Public safety responders were able to close the roads around the water line break and help to evacuate a number of residents along 800 East. Public Works was able to get the irrigation line shut off.”

Spanish Fork dealt with a water main break on Friday May 12 2023 Photo Spanish Fork City

Because the ruptured water line was pressurized at over 90 PSI, hundreds of gallons were pushed down 800 E and Center Street within seconds. Seven homes in the immediate vicinity of the break were flooded, the city statement says. Three other homes had minor water damage.

The American Red Cross is working to take care of two displaced families.

This incident was not connected to the May 5 incident, which was attributed to aging pipes shifted by ground water due to spring runoff.