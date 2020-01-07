Contractor transported to hospital after injuring hand while working at Kennecott site

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A contractor was transported to an area hospital after he injured his hand working at the Rio Tinto Kennecott site Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of 8400 West 10200 South at approximately 3 p.m.

Kennecott spokesman Kyle Bennett told Gephardt Daily the contractor was working at the site when he got his hand caught between a piece of machinery, specifically a torque drill, and a beam.

Bennett said the man is in stable condition and did not lose consciousness but was transported to an area hospital to be checked for broken bones. He may also have been in shock, Bennett said.

