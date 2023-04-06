Controversial Latter-day Saint Apostle Jeffrey R. Holland excused from Church duties while battling illness

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that Apostle Jeffrey R. Holland will be excused from Church duties for at least two months as a result of illness.

“As announced last weekend, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland was excused from general conference due to the fact he and Sister Patricia Holland are both suffering from the effects of Covid,” says a news release issued Thursday by the Church.

“Elder Holland also recently began dialysis for a kidney condition. Consequently, the First Presidency has excused him from all Church assignments and meetings for at least two months to allow his medical treatments and recovery to take full effect. Elder and Sister Holland note that they are very grateful for all the prayers and outpouring of support offered in their behalf at this time.”

Controversy

Holland, 82, had been scheduled as the keynote speaker for Southern Utah University’s commencement, set for April 28.

A Change.org petition opposing Holland as the commencement speaker was established shortly after the March announcement that the LDS leader had been selected.

“Jeffery R. Holland is a leader in the LDS church that has openly opposed LGBTQ+ individuals by calling for ‘musket fire’ toward the community,” says the petition, signed by just over 20,000. “He has further disregarded the achievements of LGBTQ+ individuals within his own community and opposed the recent statements of the LDS church in regard to accepting LGBTQ+ individuals.

“Including Holland in the Commencement proceedings of SUU would fail to serve the student body, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community and students who do not follow the religious teachings of the LDS Church.”

Comments from some of those who signed the petition include:

“As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, this makes me question what SUU is really about. No student should feel uncomfortable or disrespected. This is not ok, we are better than this.”

“I want all of my students to feel welcome and safe on SUU’s campus, especially during an important and celebratory milestone in their lives.”

“I deserve to graduate in peace knowing I am supported by my university. They can plug their Q Centers, diversity quotas, and pride flags. But until the school itself stands up for their queer students, it means nothing.”

A second petition established on Change.org called for Holland to be kept as speaker, citing his religious service and career in education, which includes having served as the ninth president of Brigham Young University. That petition has more than 1,660 signatures.

Gephardt Daily has reached out to SUU to ask about plans for any replacement speaker due to Holland’s apparent unavailability. We will have more news as details become available.